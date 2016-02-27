FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China finmin says establishment of NDB may help drive global demand
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 27, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

China finmin says establishment of NDB may help drive global demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said the establishment of the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Beijing-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will encourage existing multilateral institutions to do better.

He also said that the NDB, known as the BRICS Bank, could help drive aggregate global demand.

Lou was speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai on Saturday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.