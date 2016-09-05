FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ChemChina and Rosneft sign pact on petchem project
September 5, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ChemChina and Rosneft sign pact on petchem project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina):

* China's state-owned chemicals firm signed framework agreement with Rosneft to further implement the Far-Eastern petrochemical project on sidelines of G20 summit

* Will carry forward feasibility study of the project and calls for setting up a joint venture later

* JV will be one of the largest industrial complexes in Russia, producing petrochemical products for the Asia-Pacific market

Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely

