BRICS bank eyeing investments in hydropower, electricity -Russia
February 26, 2016 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRICS bank eyeing investments in hydropower, electricity -Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank established by the BRICS emerging nations plans to invest in infrastructure projects in those countries and is considering hydropower and electricity investments, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Siluanov, speaking in Shanghai where central bank governors and finance ministers were meeting for a G20 conference, also said the bank is considering the possibility of allowing more members. (Reporting By Engen Tham; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Miral FAhmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
