Putin says Russia-US deal on Syria could come within days

HANGZHOU, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that an agreement with the United States on ways to significantly reduce the violence in Syria could be reached in the next few days.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, he said it was premature to give details about the terms of the agreement, but that Russia would strengthen cooperation with the United States on fighting terrorism. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)