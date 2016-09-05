FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says N.Korea's nuclear test, missiles pose challenge to China ties
September 5, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

South Korea says N.Korea's nuclear test, missiles pose challenge to China ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said at a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that North Korea's fourth nuclear test and missile launches posed a challenge to the South's ties with China, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park said North Korea's provocations gravely damaged peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia, Yonhap said after her meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 major economies leaders' meeting in Hangzhou, China.

China is reclusive North Korea's lone major ally.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
