G20 prepared for Brexit impact - China statement
July 24, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

G20 prepared for Brexit impact - China statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENGDU, China, July 24 (Reuters) - Members of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have prepared actively to cope with the potential economic and financial impact of the Brexit decision but hope Britain and the European Union can actively form a close partnership, according to a statement from China.

China, meanwhile, pledged to further improve its exchange rate regime and increase policy transparency and communication with the markets, said the statement issued at the end of a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

