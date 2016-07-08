FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time for vigilance against measures that hamper trade - WTO
July 8, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Time for vigilance against measures that hamper trade - WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Global trade is likely to remain sluggish going into the third quarter and vigilance is needed against any measures that limit trade and to counter "very damaging" anti-trade rhetoric, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Friday.

"It is time for vigilance against measures that hamper and restrict trade and very damaging anti-trade rhetoric," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo told a news conference on the eve of a meeting in Shanghai of G20 trade ministers.

Azevedo said the WTO expected 2016 to be the fifth consecutive year of less than 3 percent growth in global trade, and trade would remain sluggish going into the third quarter of the year. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)

