G20 seeks to enhance trade growth in face of protectionism -China

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - In the face of a “worrying” rise in protectionism, trade ministers from the world’s major economies have agreed to cut trade costs, increase policy coordination and enhance financing, China’s Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Sunday.

The G20 ministers also approved a trade growth strategy aimed at reversing a slowing in global trade, and backed guiding principles for global investment policymaking, Gao said at the end of the two-day meeting in Shanghai. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Ryan Woo)