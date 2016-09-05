FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lew, Schauble discuss importance of using all policy tools to support growth
September 5, 2016 / 9:24 AM / a year ago

Lew, Schauble discuss importance of using all policy tools to support growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 (Reuters) - In a meeting on Monday, U. S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble discussed the importance of the G20 making robust use of all policy levers -monetary, fiscal and structural - to achieve strong, sustainable and balanced growth, according to a Treasury statement.

Lew emphasised the importance of ensuring continued economic stability as Britain and the European Union work through the results of the British referendum to leave the grouping, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. (Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
