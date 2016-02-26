FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China needs to take on more responsibility - U.S. Treasury official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

China needs to take on more responsibility - U.S. Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s role as one of the world’s biggest economies means it has to take on more responsibility in the global economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.

The United States will closely watch the upcoming annual session of China’s parliament for policy actions, the official added.

The global economy is facing a great deal of uncertainty, but there is currently no crisis, the official said, noting that diverging economic conditions in different countries create a major challenge. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.