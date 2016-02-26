China needs to take on more responsibility - U.S. Treasury official

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s role as one of the world’s biggest economies means it has to take on more responsibility in the global economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.

The United States will closely watch the upcoming annual session of China’s parliament for policy actions, the official added.

The global economy is facing a great deal of uncertainty, but there is currently no crisis, the official said, noting that diverging economic conditions in different countries create a major challenge. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)