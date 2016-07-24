U.S. Treasury's Lew: underscored U.S. economy as source of strength at G20

CHENGDU, China, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he told a meeting of policymakers from the Group of 20 economies that the United States's economy was strong and its job market was healthy.

The United States could look at fiscal policy from a position of strength as the country's deficit had fallen, he told a news conference after a two-day meeting of G20 central bankers and finance ministers in China. (Reporting by David Lawder, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)