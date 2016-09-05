HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that the United States had to move in concert with other countries on the tax avoidance issue.
He was speaking at the end of a G20 summit in China's Hangzhou city.
For highlights of what the leaders have said, please click:
