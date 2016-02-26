FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy c.bank head says should not expect concrete action from G20 meeting
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Italy c.bank head says should not expect concrete action from G20 meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - There should not be expectations for concrete action to come out of the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers being held in Shanghai, Italy’s central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

Visco, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, told Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that the most important aim of the meeting was to improve governments’ ability to stimulate growth. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

