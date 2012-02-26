Draft G20 communique calls for April IMF review-source

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A draft communique under discussion by Group of 20 countries commits to reviewing progress towards more resources for the International Monetary Fund in April, a G20 official said on Saturday.

The source said the draft communique, which is being finalized during meetings in Mexico City this weekend, would include bilateral loans and note purchase agreements as options to increase the IMF’s firepower.

“Progress on this strategy will be reviewed at the next ministerial meeting in April” read the communique, the source said. A second G20 official confirmed the contents.

The IMF used note purchase agreements to raise funds following the financial crisis with countries including Russia, China and India participating.