U.S. fiscal standoff gets nod in G20 communique-French finmin

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the G20 leading economies have included a sentence about the U.S. fiscal situation in the communique to be delivered Friday after they conclude their meeting here, France’s finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, said.

Moscovici, in comments following a speech on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank fall meetings, did not reveal the substance of the statement.

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since Oct. 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional Republicans and the White House. Republicans have so far also refused to raise the cap on the U.S. debt limit, which threatens to cause a default on U.S. debt.