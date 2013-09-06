G20 says work on global economic recovery not complete - communique

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 said on Friday that the work of restoring the global economy to a path of recovery was not complete, and highlighted risks to growth in emerging markets from volatile capital flows.

In a closing summit communique, the passage on the global economy was largely in line with a statement issued after finance ministers and central bankers met in Moscow in July.

The text made no mention of the Syria crisis, which was discussed by leaders at the annual G20 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.