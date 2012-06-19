FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 welcomes China FX moves, seeks more flexibility
June 19, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

G20 welcomes China FX moves, seeks more flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major industrialised and developing economies praised China’s pledge to reform its currency system and to make more public how it sets its foreign exchange rate, according to a draft copy of the communique.

“We also welcomed the commitment by China to allow market forces to play a larger role in determining movements in the Remnimbi, continue to reform its exchange rate regime and to increase the transparency of its exchange rate policy,” the draft said.

The G20 said leaders were committed to “move more rapidly toward market-determined exchange rate systems and exchange rate flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals, avoid persistent misalignments and avoid persistent devaluation of currencies.”

