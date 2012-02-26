FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 draft says 2012 growth outlook "moderate"-source
February 26, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

G20 draft says 2012 growth outlook "moderate"-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Group of 20 countries see downside risks to the global economy and expect growth this year will be moderate, a G20 official said on Sunday, reading from a draft communique for the Mexico City meetings.

“Growth expectations for 2012 are moderate and downside risks continue to be high,” the source quoted the communique as saying.

“The international economic environment has continued to be characterized by an uneven performance with weak growth in advanced economies and a stronger, albeit slowing, expansion in emerging markets. Structural problems, insufficient global rebalancing, a persistent development gap and high levels of public and private indebtedness and uncertainty continue weighing on medium-term global growth prospects.”

