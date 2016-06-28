G20 would benefit from having a permanent secretariat- ECB's Villeroy

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - International policymaking would benefit from having a permanent secretariat for the Group of 20 economic powers, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a speech released on Tuesday.

“Strong policies require strong institutions, and better integrated policies also require stronger international or regional institutions,” said Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France.

“At the G20 level (like in the Financial Stability Board) a permanent secretariat, possibly involving the IMF, would help,” he said in the speech delivered at the Bank for International Settlements’ annual meeting on Sunday. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough)