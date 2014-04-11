FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 monitoring Ukraine for economic risks -draft communique
April 11, 2014 / 2:44 PM / 3 years ago

G20 monitoring Ukraine for economic risks -draft communique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The world’s top economies are monitoring the economic situation in Ukraine “for any risks to economic and financial stability,” according to a draft of the communique by the Group 20 finance ministers and central bankers.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank remain best placed to help countries deal with their “economic challenges through policy advice and catalytic financing,” the draft, which was obtained by Reuters on Friday, says in the same section.

In another section that appeared to address the spillover effects of the monetary policies of advanced economies, the draft of the G20 communique pledges to provide “clear and timely communication” of its actions, with an eye on the effects on the global economy as policies are “recalibrated.”

Reporting by Reuters' G20/IMF team; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao

