G20 has work to do to revive global economy - Putin
September 5, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

G20 has work to do to revive global economy - Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told a Group of 20 summit on Thursday that a global economic recovery was not yet assured and there were still risks of sliding back into crisis.

“Our main task is returning the global economy towards steady and balanced growth. This task has unfortunately not been resolved,” Putin told leaders from developed and emerging economies gathered in St. Petersburg.

“And therefore systemic risks, the conditions for an acute crisis relapse, persist,” Putin said.

