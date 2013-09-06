FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 to say economy recovering, crisis not yet overcome - Russia
September 6, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

G20 to say economy recovering, crisis not yet overcome - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 will say in its summit communique that the global economy is improving but that it is too early to say that it has overcome a crisis, a Russian official involved in its drafting told Reuters on Friday.

“Compared to start of the Russian presidency there has definitely been a shift in the assessment, and that is reflected in the leaders’ communique,” Andrei Bokarev, head of the Finance Ministry’s international relations department, said.

“But it’s definitely too early to say that the crisis has been overcome and that it will be easy from now on.”

