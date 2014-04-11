FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says fulfilled all conditions for first IMF tranche
April 11, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says fulfilled all conditions for first IMF tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine Finance Mnister Oleksander Shlapak said on Thursday that Kiev has fulfilled all conditions to receive the first portion of the financial aid package from the International Monetary Fund.

“We’re here to speak in more specific terms about time and conditions of (international) support,” Shlapak told journalists on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF spring meeting in Washington.

“Moreover, Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions set by the IMF for the first tranche.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
