June 19, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Germany says did not discuss EU bond buying plan at G20 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - There was no discussion at a G20 summit in Mexico this week about using Europe’s rescue funds to buy up the bonds of stricken members of the euro zone, a German government official said.

British media reports on Tuesday said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised to use Europe’s dual bailout funds, known as the EFSF and ESM, to buy up the debt of countries like Italy and Spain and had discussed the plans at the summit.

“Secondary market bond purchases are one of many instruments available to the EFSF and ESM,” a German government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

But he added: “There was no discussion here in Los Cabos about any concrete intitiatives” related to such purchases.

