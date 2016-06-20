FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China central bank says G20 working group calls for expanded use of SDRs
June 20, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-China central bank says G20 working group calls for expanded use of SDRs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say .. Monday ..not.. Thursday)

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China's central bank said a working group for G20 financial ministers proposed expanding the use of IMF special drawing rights (SDRs) and improving monitoring of capital flows.

The meeting of the working group, joined by representatives from G20 central banks and co-chaired by France and South Korea, took place in Seoul on Monday.

The proposal also called for increased cooperation over a global financial safety net. (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
