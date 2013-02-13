FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany wants G20 to accept G7 currency statement - govt official
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Germany wants G20 to accept G7 currency statement - govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 industrialised nations should endorse Tuesday’s Group of Seven statement seeking to cool growing tension over exchange rates, a German government official said on Wednesday ahead of a G20 meeting of finance ministers this week.

“I‘m very glad that we have hopefully concluded the question of exchange rates for now and preliminarily with a new G7 statement ... which all G7 members accepted and I hope the G20 will also accept,” the official told journalists.

“Exchange rate discussions must not lead to states neglecting structural reforms. We will continue to urge to see more structural reforms in the euro zone, in Europe and on a global basis,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.