#Market News
February 16, 2013 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

G20 has agreed to avoid currency war-France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Saturday that the Group of 20 had agreed to avoid a currency war, affirming a shared view that exchange rates should reflect market fundamentals.

“We all agreed on the fact that we refuse to enter any currency war,” Moscovici told reporters after G20 policy makers worked late on Friday night in Moscow to hammer out a common position to put in a joint communique.

“But we also want to have on an international level a cooperative approach ... excluding aggressive strategies for devaluation,” he said. “This is why we all agreed that the levels of currencies have to be determined by the markets.”

