FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
G20 watchdog says markets coped well with UK Brexit vote aftermath
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

G20 watchdog says markets coped well with UK Brexit vote aftermath

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The world's financial system coped well with market volatility following Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union, the global Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.

The FSB is chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and coordinates financial regulation for the Group of 20 economies.

At a meeting in China, the board looked at market volatility following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.

"During this period, the global financial system has continued to function effectively," the FSB said in a statement.

"Authorities are monitoring market developments and stand ready to address any financial stability issues, should they arise. Vulnerabilities from non-performing loans and incomplete bank balance sheet repair remain in some parts of the financial system and should be addressed."

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.