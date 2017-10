BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrialised nations will make a statement on exchange rates at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, sources told Reuters, reacting to weeks of flaring rhetoric about a currency war.

“(British finance minister George) Osborne told the meeting of finance ministers that a statement was due at 1000 GMT,” said one of the sources who was present at a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.