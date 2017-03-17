FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade
March 17, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 5 months ago

BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.

"I don't think the consensus will be suddenly toppled," though there was uncertainty on how the G20 debate on trade will unfold, Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering in Baden Baden.

Kuroda also said he will explain to his G20 counterparts that the BOJ will continue to pursue "powerful monetary easing" for the domestic purpose of achieving its 2 percent inflation target. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)

