By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Global growth would suffer if
regulators give into "reform fatigue" and fail to complete the
overhaul of the world's banking system triggered by the
financial crisis, Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney
said on Monday.
The FSB coordinates financial regulations for the Group of
20 countries (G20) whose leaders meet in Germany this week. The
FSB was formed during the crisis that began in 2007 but after an
intensive decade of making rules some policymakers now want to
prioritise growth over banking regulation.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said regulation is holding
back lending and the U.S. Treasury has recommended delaying two
measures that strengthen bank funding and require lenders to
hold more capital for the securities on their trading books.
Carney, who is also the governor of the Bank of England,
said in a letter to G20 leaders that there had been "immense
progress" since the crisis in making banks safer, but nascent
risks remained that needed to be addressed.
"In particular, giving into reform fatigue could erode the
willingness of G20 members to rely on each other's systems and
institutions and, in the process, fragment pools of funding and
liquidity," Carney said.
He said that would mean "less and more expensive" financing
for households and businesses, and lower economic growth would
be "very likely".
Working together through reinforced, voluntary international
regulatory cooperation based on agreed global rules would help
to avoid this, said Carney.
IMPACT REVIEW
The FSB has sought to keep members on board by reviewing new
regulations and their impact. Carney said the review showed that
higher resilience in the financial system has been achieved,
"without impeding the supply of credit to the economy".
Besides Washington's misgivings about some reforms,
regulators on the Basel Committee are also facing difficulties
completing Basel III, a set of tougher capital rules for lenders
worldwide.
France has said Basel III rules, still to be implemented,
would force European lenders to find large amounts of extra
capital but Carney called on G20 leaders to urgently help the
Committee finish the job.
Carney also said that so-called shadow banking - the sector
that provides credit outside the banking system - was initially
seen as risky and too lightly regulated but it had now been
transformed into "resilient market-based finance".
The central banker said once the rules already agreed for
shadow banking had been fully implemented there would no need
for any more to address existing risks - a conclusion the sector
is likely to welcome.
The FSB will also convene a high-level roundtable to review
whether there were unwarranted barriers that prevent remittance
providers from accessing banking services.
There has been a decline in correspondent banking as global
banks withdraw payments services from rivals in countries deemed
at risk from money laundering or terrorism financing, making it
harder for diaspora to send money back to their families.
A UK scheme to make managers at banks directly accountable
for decisions could also be applied globally in some form to
tackle misconduct, Carney said. The so-called senior managers
regime was introduced in March last year, though some lenders
have been skirting the new rules.
