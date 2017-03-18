FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese central bank says economic growth prospects have improved
#Market News
March 18, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 months ago

Chinese central bank says economic growth prospects have improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China's growth prospects have improved and that the country is focused on the structural adjustment of its economy.

Zhou was speaking to other central bank governors and finance ministers from the so-called BRICS countries in Baden-Baden, Germany, during G20 meetings, according to a post on the People's Bank of China's website on Saturday.

Zhou stressed that China's monetary policy remained prudent and neutral. (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Ryan Woo; editing by David Clarke)

