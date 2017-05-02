BERLIN May 2 The ultra-loose monetary policy
environment raises new risks for the world economy, which is
still feeling the effects of the 2008 financial crisis, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, urging a
timely exit strategy.
Speaking at a G20 sponsored business conference in the
German capital, Schaeuble rejected accusations that Germany was
manipulating the euro to boost exports and rejected any form of
protectionism as damaging to the world economy.
"If we have learnt anything from the past, it is that
nationalism and protectionism are never the right answer," he
said. "We have to make our economies more robust. I am confused
by those who say that Germany is unfairly manipulating monetary
policy."
Schaeuble warned that failure to shield the world economy
from future financial shocks could spell turbulence.
