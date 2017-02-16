FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 6 months ago

After Tillerson meet, France says U.S. position on Mideast peace "confused and worrying"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States' position on the Middle East peace process is "confused and worrying", France's foreign minister said after talks with his U.S. counterpart, affirming that the only realistic option was a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn that he had been partly reassured by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that sanctions on Russia over its stance in Ukraine would only be lifted if there was progress in the Minsk agreements.

He also said was a clear difference in opinion between the two allies on the Iranian nuclear deal, with the United States wanting to review it from scratch. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

