Merkel says G20 leaders agreed to work together to boost economic growth

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday G20 leaders meeting in China agreed they needed to work together to increase world economic growth.

She welcomed China's focus on structural reforms during its rotating presidency of the group, and said digital ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies would meet for the first time next year, when Germany will take over the G20 presidency.

She said the group also planned to set up a task force on innovation.