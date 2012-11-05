FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US should negotiate fiscal cliff without hurting growth-Germany
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

US should negotiate fiscal cliff without hurting growth-Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The United States should seek to manage planned spending cuts and tax hikes in such a way that the so-called fiscal cliff does not damage global growth, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

“Everything must be done...to negotiate the fiscal cliff in such a way that it does not result in any major additional damage or difficulties for the global economy,” Schaeuble told a news conference in Mexico City, where he was attending a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 economic powers.

Nevertheless, Schaeuble also said that to achieve sustained economic growth, over-indebted nations had no option but to reduce their budget deficits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
