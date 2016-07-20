FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble to meet Hammond for bilateral talks at G20 sidelines
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Schaeuble to meet Hammond for bilateral talks at G20 sidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will meet his newly appointed British counterpart Philip Hammond for bilateral talks at the sidelines of a G20 meeting in China on Saturday, a senior government official in Berlin said on Wednesday.

Germany expects the meeting of financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to focus on creating conditions for sustainable growth and strengthening the resilience of economies, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

"The issue of structural reforms will be paramount... we won't have a debate about more stimulus or not," the senior government official said.

The official added that Schaeuble would push for further measures to fight global tax evasion such as sharing detailed data on the ownership of companies, trusts and foundations. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
