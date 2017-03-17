FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 5 months ago

Japan, U.S. agree to abide by G7, G20 FX agreement-Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he agreed with his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin on the need to abide by the G7 and G20 agreements on currency policy.

"We agreed that it was important to maintain the G7 and G20 agreements on currency policy," Aso said after meeting with Mnuchin on the sidelines of a Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

Aso said he also told Mnuchin it was important to resist protectionism as free trade has brought enormous economic benefits to many countries.

"I didn't get any push back (from Mnuchin)," Aso said. (Reporting By Leika Kihara, editing by Jan Strupczewski)

