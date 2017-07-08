HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members
besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the
Paris climate accord was irreversible.
"I think it's very clear that we could not reach consensus,
but the differences were not papered over, they were clearly
stated," Merkel told reporters at the end of the two-day
meeting.
She said she did not share the view of British Prime
Minister Theresa May who said on Friday that she thought
Washington could decide to return to the climate agreement.
Merkel sharply condemned what she described as the
"unbridled brutality" exhibited by some protesters in the
northern city of Hamburg after violent clashes injured hundreds
of police officers.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Noah Barkin)