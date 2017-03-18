FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. favours free but fair and balanced trade - Mnuchin
#Market News
March 18, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. favours free but fair and balanced trade - Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States continues to believe in free trade but wants to re-examine certain agreements and correct some excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.

"What was in the past communique is not necessarily relevant from my standpoint," Mnuchin told a news conference in Baden Baden after his first meeting with the finance chiefs of the world's 20 biggest economies.

"We believe in free trade, we are in one of the largest markets in the world, we are one of the largest trading partners in the world, trade has been good for us, it has been good for other people," Mnuchin said. "Having said that, we want to re-examine certain agreements." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and David Lawder; editing by David Clarke)

