Italy would be unwise to reverse labour market reform: OECD

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.

"The Jobs Act is one of the most important transformations. I do not believe that this is going to be undone," Gurria told a news conference. "It certainly would be unwise but I don't think anybody is seriously thinking about this."

Labour groups have challenged the law but Italy's Constitutional Court earlier this year rejected a bid by the trade union to force a referendum on rules that made it easier to fire workers. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Gareth Jones)