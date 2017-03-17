FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 5 months ago

Italy would be unwise to reverse labour market reform: OECD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.

"The Jobs Act is one of the most important transformations. I do not believe that this is going to be undone," Gurria told a news conference. "It certainly would be unwise but I don't think anybody is seriously thinking about this."

Labour groups have challenged the law but Italy's Constitutional Court earlier this year rejected a bid by the trade union to force a referendum on rules that made it easier to fire workers. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Gareth Jones)

