By Andrius Sytas
| VILNIUS, July 7
VILNIUS, July 7 A plane carrying Russian
President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Germany took a
detour of about 500 km (300 miles) rather than flying over NATO
members Poland or the Baltic states, data from a flight tracker
showed.
According to the FlightRadar24 website, a Russian government
jet flying from Moscow to Hamburg on Thursday deviated from the
direct route over Belarus and Poland - which was once a Soviet
bloc state but joined the Western military alliance after the
fall of communism.
Instead the Ilyushin with the registration number RA-96022
flew over the Baltic Sea, crossing on its way territory of
neutral Finland and Sweden before entering the airspace of
Denmark and Germany, both NATO members.
Russian television later showed Putin emerging from a plane
with same registration in Hamburg as he arrived for the summit,
where he had his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump
on Friday.
Putin has flown over eastern NATO states on a number of
recent occasions. It was not clear why this time his jet took a
longer route, which also avoided crossing the Baltic states -
former Soviet republics which, like Poland, are members of NATO
and the European Union.
A NATO F-16 fighter jet buzzed a plane carrying Russian
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as it flew over the Baltic Sea on
June 21, but was seen off by a Russian Sukhoi-27 military jet,
Moscow said in an account partly disputed by NATO.
Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and
Estonia have been particularly vocal in their criticism of
Moscow since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
The region is a flashpoint for tensions between Russia and
the Western allies, hosting U.S. and NATO troops, to Moscow's
displeasure. U.S.-led war games were held there this year,
rehearsing a scenario in which Russia might try to sever the
states from the rest of the Western alliance.
In a speech in Warsaw on Thursday, Trump committed to NATO's
guarantee that alliance members will defend each other.
Planes carrying Putin over the past 12 months always took
direct routes when flying over EU countries, according to data
on FlightRadar24. They did not fly over Ukraine, which has
closed off its airspace to flights by Russian airlines.
Putin repeatedly flew over Poland during the period,
including for his previous European visit in May, and passed
over the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius last October.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by David Stamp)