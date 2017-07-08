HAMBURG, July 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will not interfere in parliamentary elections in Germany that are due to be held in September, adding that Moscow and Berlin have "good relations".

Putin also told reporters after the G20 summit in Hamburg that the Russian Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline project is in the interests of Germany and the whole of Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)