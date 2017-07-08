Putin optimistic growth in Russian economy can be maintained
HAMBURG, July 8 President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1 percent in May.
HAMBURG, July 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will not interfere in parliamentary elections in Germany that are due to be held in September, adding that Moscow and Berlin have "good relations".
Putin also told reporters after the G20 summit in Hamburg that the Russian Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline project is in the interests of Germany and the whole of Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 8 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media should buy Silverstone to end lingering uncertainty over the future of the British Grand Prix circuit and grow the sport, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Saturday.