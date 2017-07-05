BERLIN, July 5 South Korean President Moon
Jae-in urged major powers on Thursday to look into increased
sanctions against North Korea after its test-launch of a newly
developed intercontinental ballistic missile.
"This is a great threat and provocation," Moon said at a
joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who echoed his call for consideration of more sanctions.
Moon said he would use the G20 summit of the world biggest
developed and developing economies in Hamburg this week to drum
up support for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang.
"North Korea should stop (their missile programme)
immediately...We should work on more sanctions," he said.
But he also stressed that problems with North Korea had to
be resolved through peaceful diplomacy.
Merkel said North Korea continued to violate international
law by pushing ahead with its nuclear and ballistic programmes.
"We will talk about how best to react, how we can keep up
the pressure, how we can further increase sanctions," Merkel
said before her talks with Moon in her chancellery.
North Korea said on Wednesday its newly developed
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could carry a large
nuclear warhead, triggering a call by Washington for global
action to hold it accountable for pursuing nuclear weapons.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department said it had
concluded that North Korea had on Tuesday test-launched an ICBM,
which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the
Pacific Northwest of the United States.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Mark Heinrich)