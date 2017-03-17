G20 committed to cooperation on taxation - sources

BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY, March 17 (Reuters) - Finance leaders of the world's top economies have expressed their support for continuing international cooperation on taxation during G20 talks, two sources said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the German town of Baden-Baden, a senior official said: "The good news and the main message is that there is a continuing, broad interest for international cooperation on taxation."

This also applied for the G20 initiative to implement jointly agreed steps to fight base erosion and profit shifting under the so-called BEPS framework, the official added.