5 months ago
Trade unlikely to be mentioned in final G20 communique -G20 officials
March 18, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

Trade unlikely to be mentioned in final G20 communique -G20 officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.

"Unless there is a last minute miracle, there is no agreement on trade," one official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 and hosted finance ministers and central bankers of the world's 20 top economies, saw the lack of any formal endorsement of free trade as a failure.

"This is not a good outcome of the meeting," a G20 delegate quoted Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann as saying. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Gernot Heller; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

