BERLIN The German government on Friday denied a
media report which said the United States had signalled it could
discontinue multilateral cooperation on financial market
regulation and tax havens ahead of a G20 summit in Germany next
week.
"Reports that the federal government had indications that
the administration of President Donald Trump could terminate
cooperation in the fight against tax havens and tax dumping and
withdraw from the agreements on better regulation and control of
financial markets are not correct," a government spokeswoman
said in a statement.
The German magazine Der Spiegel reported, without citing its
sources, that the U.S. administration had signalled it could
discontinue multilateral cooperation on financial market
regulation and tax havens.
The magazine also said that Washington was threatening to
slap tariffs on dozens of European products if Europe did not
open its market to U.S. hormone-fed meat.
G20 countries began coordinating on financial regulation and
tax matters after the global financial crisis of 2008/9.
Separately, officials confirmed to Reuters that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel had sent her top economic adviser
Lars-Hendrik Roeller to Washington for talks on Friday with U.S.
officials.
The trip amounts to a last-ditch bid to overcome differences
on trade and climate change ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg,
which will be held on July 7-8.
Merkel acknowledged in a speech in the German lower house of
parliament that there were stubborn differences with the Trump
administration on trade and climate.
Trump announced earlier this month that he would pull the
United States out of a landmark international agreement to fight
climate change. His administration is also threatening punitive
trade measures on steel ahead of the G20 summit.
In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman said regarding
the dispute about U.S. hormone-fed meat and possible U.S.
tariffs on European products that this was an ongoing internal
U.S. review that U.S. authorities were formally obliged to carry
out after receiving a request from the industry.
"We take the issue very seriously and are committed to find
an acceptable solution," the spokesman said, adding Brussels was
in contact with the U.S. administration on the issue.
"The U.S. industry for its part has made clear it does not
favour sanctions but a negotiated outcome," he added.