BERLIN, June 30 The United States has signalled
that it could discontinue multilateral cooperation on financial
market regulation and tax havens ahead of a G20 summit in
Germany next week, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported on
Friday.
Without citing its sources, the magazine also said that the
administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was threatening to
slap tariffs on dozens of European products if Europe did not
open its market to U.S. hormone-fed meat.
The German government was not immediately available to
comment on the report. G20 countries began coordinating on
financial regulation and tax matters after the global financial
crisis of 2008/9.
Separately, officials confirmed to Reuters that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel had sent her top economic adviser
Lars-Hendrik Roeller to Washington for talks on Friday with U.S.
officials.
The trip amounts to a last-ditch bid to overcome differences
on trade and climate change ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg,
which will be held from July 7-8.
Merkel acknowledged in a speech in the German lower house of
parliament that there were stubborn differences with the Trump
administration on trade and climate.
Trump announced earlier this month that he would pull the
United States out of a landmark international agreement to fight
climate change. His administration is also threatening punitive
trade measures on steel ahead of the G20 summit.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Gareth
Jones)