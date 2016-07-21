FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB may review conditions for bond purchases after break, Weidmann says
July 21, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

ECB may review conditions for bond purchases after break, Weidmann says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may discuss after its summer break reviewing the conditions for the central bank's bond purchases, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told Reuters on Thursday when asked if Brexit could further narrow the pool of bond options.

"In addition to economic considerations, the limits of the mandate for monetary policy and the legal limits will also be considered," Weidmann said.

He added it was too early to tell how Britain's vote to leave the European Union will affect the inflation rate in the euro zone and that it would be wrong to use Brexit as a pretext to pursue an active exchange rate policy.

"Competitive devaluations to stimulate the economy will not work and all will lose as a consequence," he said.

Brexit will be high on the agenda when G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Chengdu, China, on July 23-24.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
