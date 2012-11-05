FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-G20 meeting in Mexico
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

HIGHLIGHTS-G20 meeting in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are the highlights of comments by finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials at the end of the Group of 20 meeting in Mexico City on Monday.

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

“The global economic context remains difficult and the fragile recovery remains at risk if the needed policy actions are not implemented.”

“It will be important for the U.S. to address quickly the so-called fiscal cliff. Time is of the essence, and significant policy uncertainty in Washington must be addressed.”

“Japan faces similar challenges, and must also quickly articulate a course of action. Europe, in turn, remains a challenge globally and must deliver on its policy commitments to assure a more stable euro zone.”

